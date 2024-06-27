Cy Young Favorite Could Be Traded In 'Stunner;' Will Yankees Get Involved?
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline will be here very soon and there will be some serious star power on the move.
The deadline is about a month away and the New York Yankees are a club that is expected to be extremely active. New York is leading the American League with 52 wins but has been struggling lately. The Yankees are in the middle of their first slump of the season and likely will be looking to add over the next few weeks.
New York will be targeting multiple areas. The infield has been the most talked about spot that could use a boost, but New York already has looked into adding help for the starting rotation as well.
While a blockbuster deal for a starter may not be the most likely outcome right now, one superstar may end up being available. The Detroit Tigers seem to be nearing a rebuild and The Athletic's Jim Bowden claimed ace Tarik Skubal possibly could be available.
"There were two executives who mentioned Skubal, which totally shocked me," Bowden said. "He has been a Cy Young Award candidate all year, going 9-3 with a 2.32 ERA over 16 starts with 113 strikeouts in 97 innings. He's tied for the Major League lead among pitchers with 3.9 bWAR. And he comes with two additional years of control.
"However, both of these execs suggested that if a team like the (Baltimore Orioles) or (Los Angeles Dodgers) decided they wanted to trade significant prospects -- both in quality and quantity -- there could be an offer so good, the rebuilding Tigers won't be able to say 'no.' Now that would be a stunner."
While New York may not be in the market for a blockbuster deal right now, if Skubal is available it should do everything possible to get a deal done. He is one of the best pitchers in baseball and is under team control.
The Yankees have one of the top farm systems in baseball and likely could afford the cost for Skubal, although it would deplete the farm system further. The 2024 campaign is New York's best chance to win a World Series in a while. It should do everything it can to add more star power.
