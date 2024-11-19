Do the Juan Soto Sweepstakes Revolve Around the Yankees?
Whether they know it or not, the New York Yankees will decide the team Juan Soto plays for in 2025.
The Bronx Bombers had their arranged meeting with the 26-year-old outfielder and agent Scott Boras on Monday, with late word from the New York Post's Jon Heyman that it went "very well". Not long after, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet with Soto as soon as Tuesday, which was confirmed by ESPN's Alden González shortly after that.
Adding yet another suitor for Soto is certainly cause for the Yankees and their fans to worry - and that's likely what Boras is trying to do based on who Soto's suitors are.
Before the Yankees met with the outfielder, the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and New York Mets all had meetings with Soto and Boras in the span of a week. All of these teams have bad blood with the Bronx Bombers; the former two are both division rivals, the Red Sox are the Yankees' most hated rival, and the Mets are their cross-town rival. Now, the Dodgers - who have just beaten the Yankees in the World Series and has consistently battled them in bidding wars - is in play. (The Philadelphia Phillies are also planning on bidding for Soto, but they are the only suitor that the Yankees don't consider a rival.)
Outside of the Mets, each of these suitors have factors that may hurt their chances of landing the Dominican phenom. The Blue Jays and Red Sox are not considered to be true playoff contenders, with the former in particular having a very uncertain future with their current core. While the Dodgers are the defending champions and have some flexibility due to the deferred contract of Shohei Ohtani, they will still be subject to brutal luxury tax penalties (Ohtani's contract still has a $46 million luxury tax hit); the Dodgers also appear to have more interest in reuniting with outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.
Nonetheless, any of these teams signing Soto would be a brutal blow to the Bronx Bombers, and Boras knows this. As such, by linking all of these rival teams to the Soto sweepstakes, Yankees' principal owner Hal Steinbrenner would be forced to offer the biggest contract possible.
However, if the Yankees catch on to this tactic, they should feel highly optimistic about their own chances of signing Soto.
The now 26-year-old seemed genuinely happy during his one season in New York, as he not only put together the best season of his career but also meshed perfectly in the team's clubhouse. Being a fan favorite on a perennial playoff contender certainly helps, too.
If Boras is trying this hard to force Steinbrenner's hand, then it's reasonable to assume that Soto wants to stay with the Yankees. The difference between that happening is whether Steinbrenner is willing to pay up; if Hal shows any restraint, then Boras and Soto will be more than eager to pivot to the Mets, who have an owner that is willing to give the outfielder whatever he wants.
The Soto sweepstakes are progressing quickly, to the point that Feinsand predicts the outfielder will make his decision before the Winter Meetings (which begin on December 9). If that's the case, Soto may have made up his mind already: he wants to play in New York.
Whether it's with the Yankees or the Mets, however, is the question.