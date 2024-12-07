Ex-Yankees' All-Star Hurler Signs With Rival
Clay Holmes will still be pitching in New York - but not in the Bronx.
On Friday night, the former New York Yankees' closer signed a three-year, $38 million contract with the cross-town New York Mets; MLB insider Joel Sherman was the first to report the signing. Holmes's deal also includes an opt-out that he can exercise after the second season to re-enter free agency.
Earlier in the week, Sherman reported that the Mets were one of several teams who looked to have the right-hander transition from a reliever to a starting pitcher. This appears to be the course of action for Holmes, who hasn't started a game since 2018 (back when he was with the Pittsburgh Pirates) but could be well-suited for the role due to his intriguing pitch mix and excellent durability. If the starting gig doesn't work out, the Mets will simply move him back to the bullpen and use him as a setup man for All-Star closer Edwin Diaz.
Holmes's tenure with the Yankees will ultimately be remembered as a successful one, especially due to his rapid development while giving up next-to-nothing to get him. The Bronx Bombers first acquired the now 31-year-old from the Pirates at the 2021 trade deadline in exchange for Diego Castillo and Hoy Park, who combined for -0.6 fWAR in Pittsburgh; Holmes promptly became one of New York's most important relievers down the stretch. In sharp contrast to his 5.59 ERA in four years with the Pirates, the hard-throwing righty recorded a 1.61 ERA, 2.10 FIP, and 0.79 WHIP in 2021. As a result, the Holmes trade is considered one of the Yankees' most lopsided deals in their favor in recent memory.
Equipped with a "bowling-ball" sinker and a swing-and-miss breaking ball, Holmes went on to make the AL All-Star team in 2022 and 2024, while eventually usurping Aroldis Chapman for the closer role. Over his three-and-a-half years in the Bronx, he racked up 74 saves with a 2.69 ERA, 2.74 FIP, 1.12 WHIP, and 238 strikeouts against 69 walks in 217.2 innings pitched. Holmes was also a major asset for the Yankees in the postseason, not allowing a run in his first 12 playoff appearances on his way to a 1.35 ERA in 19 October contests.
However, the 2024 season was a rollercoaster for Holmes; despite a respectable 3.14 ERA and 3.02 FIP alongside 30 saves, he led the majors with 13 blown saves and was removed from the closer role in September, with Luke Weaver replacing him. The righty looked more comfortable down the stretch in a fireman role, but it wasn't enough to convince the Yankees to sign him to a long-term deal this offseason.
Regardless of his somewhat inconsistent 2024 season, Holmes's time with the Yankees was a great success overall thanks to his rapid development as a pitcher. His next chapter with the Mets, though, will also contain a brand-new challenge for the 31-year-old as he looks to prove himself as a starter.