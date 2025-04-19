Former New York Yankees Star Given Pity Ovation by Mets Amid Slump
The biggest story around MLB this past offseason was without question former New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto signing a record breaking contract to head across town and suit up for the New York Mets.
The 15-year, $765 million dollar deal was signed a little over a month after Soto helped the Yankees reach their first Fall Classic since the 2009 season.
The move has naturally added even more fuel to the fire of what is one of MLB's most heated rivalries, and for Soto the massive contract has put pressure on him to produce.
This pressure has apparently gotten to him a bit early on, as Soto has seen less than stellar results at the plate through his 20 games with the Mets.
Heading into Friday's matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals, Soto carried a .225 batting average, and had only managed to hit three home runs to go along with 6 RBIs.
For a guy who has been known for his elite ability with the bat in his hands, this kind of slump seemed almost unthinkable, but it's a reality that both he and Mets fans are living through at the moment.
With his woes at the plate well known, the fans in Queens decided to give their new star a little extra encouragement at the plate ahead of an at-bat on Friday. As he entered the box in the bottom of the fifth of a one run game, everyone in Citi Field stood up and gave the right fielder an ovation.
The extra encouragement paid off, as Soto roped a single into right that scored the game tying run.
This has naturally drawn plenty of jeers from Yankees fans across social media, as the sight of their former star needing a pity ovation to pick up a base hit was pretty rich to say the least.
The fans in the Bronx have long been known for their intensity, and whenever a former player is struggling like Soto there's bound to be plenty of trash talk to go around.
In their defense, a player that's making more money than any other North American athlete in history needing fans to supply extra encouragement just to pick up a single is somewhat absurd.
If Soto's struggles continue then the jeers from his former fans are only going to increase, so it will be interesting to how things unfold as the season moves along.