Former New York Yankees Star Snaps at Baltimore Orioles Fan

A former New York Yankees star stepped in on social media to defend the team against a Baltimore Orioles fans comments.

Dylan Sanders

Jun 29, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson (28) between plays against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
/ Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
The heat between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles is as high as ever and a former player has stepped in to fan the flames even more.

Being the two teams fighting neck-and-neck for the lead in the AL East, it's clear to see why tensions would be high in the first place.

A boiling point was reached last night, sparked by Baltimore rookie Heston Kjerstad being hit in the head with an errant pitch from New York reliever Clay Holmes. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde took issue with something said in the Yankees bullpen, the benches were cleared afterwards.

After the game, an Orioles fan took to twitter to say this about New York and their fanbase:

"For the record: I know the HBP by Holmes was not on purpose. The fight started when the Yankees dugout started chirping at [Brandon] Hyde after. There is zero context in which that is sportsmanlike after a player gets drilled in the head. That's why everyone hates your team."

While that would be commonplace for fans talking on social media, people were shocked when former New York player Josh Donaldson stepped in and chirped back.

"No you hate the Yankees because year after year they have beat down your hopes and dreams of winning. First, by beating you on the field. Second, even if they have a down year they can go reload. Enjoy this little stretch your players will [be on New York], [Los Angeles] Dodgers or [Boston] Red Sox."

Donaldson was only on New York for a little under two seasons, but clearly felt strongly enough about his time there to feel the need to defend. It's possible that he was fed up by the social media reaction from his time with the team.

The former AL MVP didn't have the best run with the Yankees. In 165 games, he slashed just .207/.293/.385. To be fair, it was the in the twilight years of his career, but just makes it extra surprising to see him have this type of fire in him when speaking to fans on social media.

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

