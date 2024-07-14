Former New York Yankees Star Snaps at Baltimore Orioles Fan
The heat between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles is as high as ever and a former player has stepped in to fan the flames even more.
Being the two teams fighting neck-and-neck for the lead in the AL East, it's clear to see why tensions would be high in the first place.
A boiling point was reached last night, sparked by Baltimore rookie Heston Kjerstad being hit in the head with an errant pitch from New York reliever Clay Holmes. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde took issue with something said in the Yankees bullpen, the benches were cleared afterwards.
After the game, an Orioles fan took to twitter to say this about New York and their fanbase:
"For the record: I know the HBP by Holmes was not on purpose. The fight started when the Yankees dugout started chirping at [Brandon] Hyde after. There is zero context in which that is sportsmanlike after a player gets drilled in the head. That's why everyone hates your team."
While that would be commonplace for fans talking on social media, people were shocked when former New York player Josh Donaldson stepped in and chirped back.
"No you hate the Yankees because year after year they have beat down your hopes and dreams of winning. First, by beating you on the field. Second, even if they have a down year they can go reload. Enjoy this little stretch your players will [be on New York], [Los Angeles] Dodgers or [Boston] Red Sox."
Donaldson was only on New York for a little under two seasons, but clearly felt strongly enough about his time there to feel the need to defend. It's possible that he was fed up by the social media reaction from his time with the team.
The former AL MVP didn't have the best run with the Yankees. In 165 games, he slashed just .207/.293/.385. To be fair, it was the in the twilight years of his career, but just makes it extra surprising to see him have this type of fire in him when speaking to fans on social media.