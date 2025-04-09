Former Yankees Pitcher Suddenly Passes Away in Tragic Nightclub Accident
Just a few weeks after Brett Gardner's family tragedy, the New York Yankees received some more sad news on Tuesday after learning that former pitcher Octavio Dotel suddenly passed away.
Dotel, 53, died during a tragic accident in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday morning. According to the Dominican National Police, Dotel was one of more than 60 people who lost their lives when the roof of the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo collapsed during a concert.
Former MLB player Tony Blanco and Nelson Cruz's sister, Nelsy, were also among the fatalities. Roughly 160 people were injured in the accident as well.
Dotel pitched for 13 different teams (second-most all-time) during his 15-year MLB career from 1999 to 2013, including the Yankees. The team's social media account shared a heartfelt message on X mourning the loss of Dotel.
Dotel, who started his career with the New York Mets in 1999 before being traded to the Houston Astros, spent the 2006 campaign with the Yankees after signing a one-year, $2 million deal in free agency.
He struggled during his lone season in pinstripes, however, posting a 10.80 ERA in 10 innings over 14 appearances after returning from Tommy John surgery in mid-August.
The right-handed reliever moved on to the Kansas City Royals after the 2006 season and eventually bounced back. He won a World Series ring with the 2011 St. Louis Cardinals and pitched until 2013, finishing his career with the Detroit Tigers.
Dotel appeared in 758 MLB games over the course of his career, going 59-50 with a 3.78 ERA (119 ERA+), 109 saves and 1,143 strikeouts in 951 innings. He also had 15.8 WAR, a 3.70 FIP and a 1,24 WHIP.
Despite frequently changing teams, he was one of baseball's best and most reliable relief pitchers for more than a decade,
While Dotel didn't get to make much of an impression with the Yankees, he left a mark on numerous other teams throughout his impressive Major League journey.