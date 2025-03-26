Former Yankees Superstar Not Expecting Warm Welcome When He Returns With Mets
The New York Yankees tried their best to sign superstar Juan Soto to a contract this offseason, but it wasn’t meant to be.
He ultimately decided to sign a deal with their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets, agreeing to the largest contract in sports history: a 15-year, $765 million pact.
Yankees fans were certainly disappointed to see such a talented player leave in free agency after only one year with the franchise.
He was acquired originally by the Bronx Bombers in December 2024, along with outfielder Trent Grisham, from the San Diego Padres in exchange for catcher Kyle Higashioka and pitchers Michael King, Jhony Brito, Drew Thorpe and Randy Vasquez.
It was a steep price to pay, given how clear Soto had made it that he would be testing free agency. But it was worth the risk for New York, creating one of the most dominant duos in baseball history between him and 2024 American League MVP Aaron Judge.
He was a central part in the Yankees winning the AL Pennant for the first time since 2009. Fans certainly appreciated what he did for the team during his one season in the pinstripes.
But those positive feelings have all but disappeared now that he has begun his tenure in Queens.
On Monday, the teams faced off in their respective spring training finales and fans at Clover Park let him have it.
Some loud boos could be heard throughout the ballpark while Mets fans did their best to drown it out and cheer him on.
That was just a preview of what Soto will receive during the regular season, as he is prepared to not receive a warm reception.
"You know Yankees fans, they can surprise you with anything. So I'm expecting the worst." Soto told Max Goodman of NJ Advance Media after the teams played to a 6-6 tie on Monday afternoon.
Early in spring training, the star right fielder was asked about how he would handle the heightened emotions from fans, most of which will likely be negative in nature.
Winning games is what he plans on doing to help handle the disdain he is going to face from fans.
The first time he will have a chance to do that in Yankee Stadium as a visitor will be on May 16. Fans will be in a fever pitch for his return.
If the response of fans at spring training was any indication of what is to come, that response is going to be far from a welcoming one.