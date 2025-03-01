New York Yankees Veteran Infielder Dealing With New Injury In Spring Training
It seems the New York Yankees might have been bit by the injury bug once again during spring training.
According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told the media after Saturday afternoon's 9-3 victory over the Houston Astros that veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu tweaked a calf muscle during his second at-bat of the game.
Boone essentially said he would be evaluated further, but thought it was serious enough to refer to the injury as "at least a little concerning."
New York has been criticized throughout the offseason for not addressing the issues at third base beyond relying on LeMahieu to recover from injuries he has dealt with throughout the last several years.
Only able to play 67 games in 2024 and performing poorly when he was on the field, the general consensus surrounding LeMahieu from the fan base was his best baseball is behind him now at the age of 36, having dealt with too many injuries which has limited his ability to perform.
At the outset of spring training, Boone relayed his belief to the media that LeMahieu is now healthy and ready to contribute in a major way, saying that injuries have taken away his ability to do that.
Whether or not that's true remains to be seen, but with LeMahieu now already dealing with a new issue weeks before the season begins, his attempted comeback story is certainly not off to a good start.
More should be known regarding his status once LeMahieu is assessed further in the coming days.