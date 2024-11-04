Four New York Yankees' Stars Named 2024 Silver Slugger Finalists
The New York Yankees came up just short in the World Series, but the successful season continues to be honored through individual awards.
On Monday, four of the Yankees' best hitters were named finalists for the 2024 Louisville Silver Slugger Award. The honor is awarded to the best offensive performers at each position for both leagues. In all, ten players from each league will receive a Silver Slugger Award as voted on by the manager and three coaches from each team.
For the Yankees, it should come as no surprise that Aaron Judge and Juan Soto lead the way for the American League outfielders. Judge, the favorite to win AL MVP, posted a historic season at the plate slashing .322/.458/.701 with a 1.159 OPS, 58 home runs, and 144 RBI. Fangraphs has Judge’s season as the best offensive year in MLB history by a player other than Babe Ruth or Barry Bonds. The Yankees’ captain has previously won the award three times in 2017, 2021, and 2022.
Soto, who is already a four-time Silver Slugger winner, posted some of the best offensive numbers of his career. Hitting in front of Judge in the lineup, Soto slashed .288/.419/.569 with a career-high 41 home runs and a sparkling 119/129 K/BB ratio. The two Yankees superstars will compete with Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox, Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers, and Anthony Santander of the Baltimore Orioles.
Second baseman Gleyber Torres was named a Silver Slugger finalist for his strong finish to the season. Torres hit 15 home runs with 63 RBI on the season but excelled with a .313 batting average and .840 OPS once he was moved to the lead-off spot. Torres is up against six-time Silver Slugger winner Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros, Colt Keith of the Detroit Tigers, and Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers.
Playoff hero Giancarlo Stanton was nominated for the AL's DH Silver Slugger Award. Although he missed a chunk of the year with injury, Stanton still managed 27 home runs with 72 RBI and a .233/.298/.475 slash line in 114 games. Stanton is competing with Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros and Brent Rooker of the Oakland Athletics for his third Silver Slugger Award.
The Yankees are also nominated for the Silver Slugger Offensive Team of the Year Award. This award was started last year and rewards the best overall offensive team performance. New York will face off against the Baltimore Orioles for the award.
The 2024 Louisville Silver Slugger Award winners will be announced on Tuesday, November 12th, at 6:00 pm EST on MLB Network.