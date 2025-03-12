Four New York Yankees Starters Who Must Step Up After Brutal Injury News
With the New York Yankees receiving some devastating injury news, the team is going to have to go back to the drawing board to fix what has become a worrisome starting rotation.
After dealing with some discomfort his last start in his throwing elbow, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will be having Tommy John surgery.
This is awful news for the star right-hander and New York, who will now be trying to piece together a starting rotation to begin the campaign.
Losing a pitcher the caliber of Cole at this point in the spring is not ideal, as external options are limited.
While they might add some potential depth, the Yankees are likely to be relying on some in-house options to step up with their ace out for the rest of the year.
Here are four players who must step up for New York with Cole done for the year.
Will Warren
One of the best pitchers for the Yankees this spring has been right-hander Will Warren. The talented young pitcher has likely earned himself a spot on the Opening Day roster with his good performance and the multiple injuries the team has had to deal with.
The 25-year-old has allowed just one run in eight innings of work and his stuff has been impressive. Since a spot in the starting rotation seems likely, New York will need him to answer the call.
Carlos Carrasco
While the veteran right-hander is no guarantee to make the team, his chances have certainly improved with a good spring and the two injuries to Cole and Luis Gil. In spring training, the 37-year-old has allowed just two runs in 7.2 innings of work.
Due to his struggles in the last two campaigns, the veteran right-hander came to the Yankees to prove himself. So far he has done just that, and New York might turn to the veteran to start the year.
Marcus Stroman
Despite being rumored to potentially be traded this winter, Stroman is still on the Yankees and is now moving his way up the rotation due to injuries. However, after the struggles in the second half of last season and his poor performances in spring training, there is likely limited confidence in the former All-Star at this point.
Carlos Rodon
Arguably the most important pitcher that will have to step up is southpaw Carlos Rodon. The Yankees are paying him handsomely to be a front-end starter for them, and the results have been very mixed in his two seasons with New York.
After the dreadful 2023 campaign, he did bounce back nicely in 2024 with a better season. However, the production still wasn’t where New York would likely want him to be considering what they’re paying him.
If Rodon can pitch like a number two starter behind Max Fried, the rotation might be able to survive the loss of their ace.