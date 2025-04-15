Injured Yankees Starter Aiming to Begin First Rehab Steps Later This Week
The New York Yankees know it's just the first step, but it's still a positive step in the recovery of one of their top starting pitchers.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters, including MLB.com, that Luis Gil, who is expected to miss the first half of the season, should start a throwing program either Wednesday or Thursday. The qualifier Boone used was “hopeful.”
The Yankees will take any hope they can get when it comes to their starting rotation, which entered the season decimated by injuries.
The Yankees entered the season with three major injuries to its starting rotation. Gerrit Cole was diagnosed with a UCL tear and had Tommy John surgery before the season even started.
Clarke Schmidt, who should return on Wednesday, missed the beginning of the season with an injury. Over the weekend, the Yankees put starter Marcus Stroman on the 15-day injured list with a knee injury.
The Yankees shut Gil down in February after he suffered shoulder tightness during a bullpen session. After some tests, it was determined that he had a right lat strain and started the campaign on the 60-day injured list.
New York is hoping that Gil will be prepared to join them in June. That assumes no setbacks. Given how the season has developed, New York would love nothing more than a clean rehab run for their young starter.
Without Gil, the Yankees have gone with the aging Carlos Carrasco — who started on Monday — and young Will Warren as part of the rotation. With Schmidt set to return, he takes Stroman’s spot in the rotation.
The Yankees also have Carlos Rodon and Max Fried, the latter of which will start on Tuesday.
Fried — who signed the largest contract for any left-handed pitcher — has emerged as an ace. He is 2-0 with a 1.56 ERA in three starts. In his most recent outing he struck out 11 against the Detroit Tigers last week. Through 17.1 innings he's struck out 21, walked three and allowed three earned runs.
Gil had a breakthrough season with the Yankees in 2024 as he claimed the American League rookie of the year in helping the Yankees win the AL East Division crown and their first American League Pennant in more than a decade.
Along the way, he was named the AL pitcher of the month for May as he won all six of his starts and had a 0.70 ERA. He gave up just 14 hits in 38.2 innings, while striking out 44.
Even a lower back strain, which put him on the injured list in mid-August, didn't slow him down.
He finished last season 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 games. He struck out 171 and walked a Major League high 77 in 151.2 innings. He also gave up 18 home runs.