New York Yankees Ace Gerrit Cole Shares Update on Potentially Devastating Elbow Injury
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole shared an update on Saturday morning about the right elbow discomfort he felt following a spring training start against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.
According to Yankees MLB.com beat writer Bryan Hoch, Cole is concerned about what the imaging in his right throwing elbow will show.
"I've still got some hope," Cole told Hoch. "I'm just waiting for the experts to weigh in."
Jon Morosi of MLB Network first reported that Cole was undergoing diagnostic tests on the elbow on Friday night.
Cole struggled in his appearance against the Twins on Thursday, surrendering six earned runs in 2.2 innings pitched. Despite his struggles, none of the telltale signs of elbow injury were there, as his typical high velocity was present, with Cole cranking his four-seam fastball to a maximum of 97.6 miles per hour.
The concern surrounding Cole's status comes at a brutal time for New York, as designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton and fellow starting pitcher and reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil are also sidelined with injuries.
This marks the second year in a row that the lead up to the regular season has been plagued by concern over Cole's pitching elbow, as the California native missed all of April and May of 2024 before returning in June and getting through the season and New York's World Series run without incident.
If Cole is forced to miss a significant portion of time, the burden to lead the pitching staff will fall upon Max Fried, the veteran southpaw the Yankees signed in free agency after a lengthy tenure with the Atlanta Braves.
Manager Aaron Boone and the Yankees will also rely heavily upon Carlos Rodón and Marcus Stroman to pick up the slack and keep the team's hopes for a return to the World Series alive.