Insider Believes New York Yankees Veteran Will Snag Final Rotation Spot
The New York Yankees are under two weeks away from starting their season, though they still have some questions left to answer.
They entered camp boasting one of the best starting rotations in all of baseball, but spring training has not been kind to the Yankees in the injury department.
Their once deep unit is down two of its best options.
Star ace Gerrit Cole is done for the season while reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil out for at least the first couple of months.
With the first four spots now occupied in all likelihood by Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Marcus Stroman and, if he is healthy, Clarke Schmidt, that leaves just the final slot open for the taking.
Realistically, there are two options, and they both come from opposite ends of the spectrum.
Soon-to-be 38-year-old veteran and non-roster invitee Carlos Carrasco finds himself battling it out with New York's top pitching prospect Will Warren.
While fans would likely prefer the upside and potential of Warren over someone like Carrasco, who has struggled in recent seasons and was only brought in on a minor league agreement, at least one prominent Yankees insider believes the nod is going to defer to seniority.
"With the way [Aaron] Boone has raved about Carrasco's swing and miss stuff, indications are that Carrasco is likely to be in the rotation," Jack Curry of the YES Network stated. "I see these two sides staying together. Yanks need rotation depth so it would be unwise to lose Carrasco."
For as much as fans may have groaned when he was brought in, Carrasco has actually performed very well in spring training.
Over four appearances including three starts and 11 innings pitched, the right-hander has posted a 2.45 ERA with 12 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.09.
Warren has been dealing, as well.
In five appearances and four starts, the 25-year-old has thrown 15.2 innings with a WHIP of 0.77 and an ERA of 2.87, striking out 16 batters of his own.
Curry went on to raise the point that giving Carrasco the nod at the start allows them to retain both players since Warren has an option and Carrasco could seek opportunities elsewhere if he does not make the roster.
Keeping both and leaving the door open for Warren to earn his way up during this season - something Curry thinks is a certainty - allows the Yankees to build back some of the depth they've lost with all of the injuries.
For as much upside as Warren provides, it does make sense to leave him in Triple-A in order to call him up when he is needed rather than putting pressure on him out of the gate to be one of the most important starters on the team.
While Carrasco's 5.64 ERA in 21 starts for the Cleveland Guardians in 2024 was not pretty, Warren had an equally poor beginning to his career after getting called up late last season.
Letting him continue to develop in Triple-A while allowing Carrasco to eat up some innings in the early part of the season could prove to be a sound strategy.