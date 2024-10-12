Insider Debunks This Specific Yankees, Juan Soto Free Agency Rumor
New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto is going to make a lot of money once he becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
It's unknown whether it will be the Yankees or some other MLB team that signs him. But what's for sure is that if Soto's contract doesn't surpass the 10-year, $700 million deal that Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, it's going to come closer than any other MLB contract ever has.
There has been some speculation and rumors about how much money the Yankees should be willing to give Soto.
But in an October 10 article, the New York Post's Jon Heyman refuted one rumor that has surfaced about the Yankees' impending offer to the 25-year-old.
"The rumor that the Yankees will cap their final Juan Soto offer at $40 million annually because they can’t offend Aaron Judge (who makes $40M) is a lie,' according to a person familiar with their thinking. 'No one has ever said anything like that,' the person added. (Beyond that, Judge, a team guy, wants the team to be great,)" Heyman wrote in the article.
"The Yankees are going to make a big Soto effort, and one higher-up guesses the biggest competition comes from the Mets, Giants and Jays."
Heyman doesn't illustrate where this rumor stemmed from, nor who may be spreading it. But it's no surprise that Judge isn't getting greedy about making more money than his teammate.
If Soto gets the $600 million contract one of his friends suggested he's seeking from New York this offseason, that means the Yankees will have given him and Judge contracts that amount to just under $1 billion combined.
And that might be a bargain.