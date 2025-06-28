Insider Kills Yankees, Cubs Trade Hopes
While the New York Yankees are always looking to add big name talent, one Chicago Cubs star appears to be off the menu for the Pinstripes.
According to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, the Yankees are unlikely candidates for Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker. Kirschner cited New York's recent track record with signing big-name position players, like New York Mets slugger Juan Soto, as a reason why they'd likely miss out on Tucker.
"They had interest in trading for Kyle Tucker this past offseason before the Cubs traded for him," Kirschner said. "With how the Cubs (and Tucker) are playing, I would imagine Chicago will try its best in re-signing him long-term. Otherwise, what is the point of trading for him (unless they win the World Series)? Recent history suggests the Yankees won't be the team that lands Tucker in free agency. When was the last time the Yankees landed a major external position player?"
Tucker is projected to garner a massive contract, with some predicting the number to meet or exceed $500 million. He's having an excellent year in Chicago, slashing .287/ .395/ .527 with 57 runs and 16 homers through 80 games. Whle Krischner predicts he'll be re-signed to the Cubs, Athlon Sports' Jon Conahan predicts that the Philadelphia Phillies could make a play for Tucker, especially if Kyle Schwarber doesn't return.
"The last thing the Phillies want is for the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cubs, New York Mets, and a few others to all be interested in Tucker," Conahan wrote. "If they can eliminate the Yankees, Dodgers, and some others and only have to worry about the Cubs, there's a chance they could poach him."
Given that the Yankees have fallen in recent power rankings and the Phillies are on the rise, New York should look out for any player that could add even more star power to their already stacked dugout.
