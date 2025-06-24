Former Yankees Phenom On Track to Start All-Star Game
Welcome to the party, pal. In the latest voting results for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, Former New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres continues to set the pace among American League second basemen. The Tigers slugger has 1,133,888 votes, some 300,000 more than Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday.
It's been a while for Torres when it comes to the All-Star Game. He went to the Midsummer Classic as a rookie in 2018 and returned to the game the following season.
But after slugging a career-high 38 home runs for the Yankees in 2019, it was all downhill for Torres, who saw his power numbers dip over the next five seasons.
He finished the 2024 campaign with 15 home runs and a career-worst 136 strikeouts. And it wasn't just Torres' bat that gave the Yankees fits. He led American League second basemen with 15 errors in 2023 and 18 in 2024. Between the poor fielding and inconsistent hitting, the Yankees felt comfortable letting Torres walk as a free agent last winter.
In December, Torres signed a one-year, $15 million prove-it contract with Detroit. And so far the 28-year-old has demonstrated he still has plenty of good baseball in him.
Torres is on pace for career bests in batting average (.278) and on-base percentage (.386). He leads American League second baseman with 40 walks and his 38 RBI rank second.
If Torres maintains his lead when Phase 1 of MLB All-Star Game voting ends Thursday, he will advance to Phase 2, which lets fans vote between the top two vote-getters at each position.
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone will be the skipper for the American League. Boone invited former Yankees manager and Hall of Famer Joe Torre to join him in the dugout as an honorary coach. Torre managed the Yankees from 1996 to 2007, winning four World Series titles and six American League pennants.
