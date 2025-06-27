Yankees Promote Possible Jasson Dominguez Replacement
One top New York Yankees prospect is one step closer to accomplishing the dream of a major-league call-up. According to Yankees insider Andy Martino, the Pinstripes are promoting outfielder Spencer Jones to their Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in Moosic, PA.
Jones is the number two prospect in the Yankees' farm system, just after shortstop/ second baseman George Lombard Jr. He was selected 25th overall in the 2022 MLB draft. Originally a two-way prospect, he became a full-time outfielder following Tommy John surgery in 2020.
This season, on the double-A Somerset Pirates, Jones is slashing a .274 batting average, .389 on base percentage and .594 slugging percentage. In 49 games, Jones has logged 42 runs and 16 homers. All of his stats are improving from his 2024 season, indicating Jones is moving in the right direction. According to the MLB.com report on Jones, he's had some hitting struggles the Yankees are looking to improve before his call-up to the majors.
"With his bat speed and the strength and leverage in his 6-foot-6, 235-pound frame, Jones creates well-above-average power and upper-end exit velocities," the report reads. "But his naturally long left-handed swing makes him late on a lot of pitches and resulted in a 40 percent swing-and-miss rate in 2024, including even more alarming empty contact rates on all fastballs (36 percent) and in-zone heaters (33 percent). The Yankees are working with him on adjustments that would keep his bat on a more level plane and in the zone longer."
Jones is predicted to make his major league debut this year, especially considering the struggles former top prospect Jasson Domínguez has had fielding. However, Domínguez's hitting stats are a bit more consistent than Jones', so he'll likely need more time in Scranton before that dream becomes a reality.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!