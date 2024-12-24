Insider Reveals Yankees Are Not in on Nolan Arenado
After losing out to the cross-town Mets in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, the New York Yankees have pivoted to improving their roster in a number of ways.
Third base has been a glaring need for the Yankees who finished the year with Jazz Chisholm Jr. manning the hot corner. Chisholm, a natural second baseman, was believed to be taking over for departing free agent Gleyber Torres at second after the team has been linked to players like Houston’s Alex Bregman and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Nolan Arenado.
On Monday’s Yankees Hot Stove show, YES Network insider Jack Curry dispelled any rumors that the Yankees are in on Arenado. Curry was clear that the team was never interested in bringing in Arenado and even went as far as to say they are out on Bregman as well.
Earlier this week, New York signed Arenado’s close friend and former teammate Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year contract. Although the Yankees were not on Arenado’s list of teams that he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause, it was thought that Goldschmidt’s presence could sway him to reconsider.
Arenado is a ten-time Gold Glove winner at third base and is widely considered one of the best defensive players of his generation. While the Yankees could use Arenado’s glove, his bat has tailed off over the past few seasons and he will turn 34 in April. Arenado has three years left and over $74 million remaining on his current contract, but the Colorado Rockies are still on the hook for a total of $20 million.
Given the flexibility that Chisholm can provide with his glove, the Yankees have some options including looking at the second basemen on the market. Reuniting with Torres is not yet out of the question as the free agent has yet to sign with a new team. Neither is trading for a top-of-the-order bat like Luis Arraez of the San Diego Padres. Curry added that the Yankees could opt to go with an internal candidate like DJ LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza or Oswaldo Cabrera to start the season.