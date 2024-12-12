Juan Soto Confirms He Hasn't Spoken to Ex-Yankees Teammates Since World Series
A November 22 X post from SNY showed that New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge not only hadn't spoken to former Yankee Juan Soto about his free agency since New York lost the World Series, but the two hadn't communicated during the entire offseason.
"Yeah, I haven't talked to him at all," Judge said in a phone interview with SNY when asked about deciding how much to speak to Soto about free agency this offseason.
"I think the best thing is to really give those guys space," Judge added. "You know, I talked to him all season and he knows how we feel about him. And I think the most important thing is [to] now let him do his thing with his family, pray about it, talk with people, and come to the right decision for him and his family.
"So yeah, I haven't talked to him at all. I thought I'd talk to him maybe yesterday on the [MVP announcement] call... but he wasn't there," the 2024 AL MVP concluded.
Soto ended up rejecting the Yankees' final free agency offer of $760 million for 16 years and elected to sign a 15-year, $765 million contract to join the New York Mets instead.
Soto's inaugural press conference with the Mets took place on December 12. At one point, he was asked if he had spoken to any of his now-former Yankees teammates since signing with the Mets.
“I haven’t talked to any of those guys," Soto responded, per an X post from SNY. "We talked to them through the playoffs, at the end of the playoffs. But after I [had] this process, I haven’t talked to anyone [on the Yankees].”
It's hard to imagine Soto speaking with any of his former Yankees teammates anytime soon.