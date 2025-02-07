Key New York Yankees Depth Chart Battles To Watch Throughout Spring Training
The New York Yankees are just about a week away from beginning their defense of the American League pennant.
After advancing to the World Series in 2024 for the first time since 2009, they will be looking to get over the hump in 2025 with some new faces in the fold.
Replacing Juan Soto won’t be easy, but the team had a strong offseason, reinforcing what was already a high-end pitching staff with the additions of Max Fried and Devin Williams.
Position player-wise, a lot of eyes will be on top prospect Jasson Dominguez, one of the players tasked with replacing Soto in the grass. Cody Bellinger also has the game to fit Yankee Stadium perfectly and Paul Goldschmidt should be a major upgrade at first base.
Despite a large portion of the lineup being set, there are still a few positional battles that will be held in spring training.
Here are four of the biggest to keep an eye on heading toward Opening Day.
Backup Catcher
Last year, this was a spot held by Austin Wells heading into the regular season.
This year, Wells has cemented his status as the starter and Jose Trevino was traded to the Cincinnati Reds during the offseason because of it.
There are two players who look to be battling it out for the job behind Wells; J.C. Escarra and Alex Jackson.
It will depend on what the team is looking for at the No. 2 spot to see which way they are leaning. If they want offense, Escarra has the advantage. Defensively, Jackson is the better option but offers virtually nothing as a hitter with a .456 OPS in his 302 Major League at-bats.
Rafael Flores is also a name to watch. He brings some versatility with his ability to play first base as well, potentially killing two birds with one stone. But, he has yet to play above Double-A.
Starting Third Baseman
There isn’t a more glaring weakness on the team’s roster right now than at the hot corner.
The motivation to trade Marcus Stroman and get his money off the payroll is to address the need at the corner infield spot.
Right now, it will be veteran DJ LeMahieu, utility man Oswaldo Cabrera and former star shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza battling it out for the starting job.
LeMahieu is considered the favorite, but the Yankees would be making a huge mistake based on his recent performance. They would be better off playing one of the younger guys there to see what they have.
Maybe Peraza will regain the form he showed as a prospect and thrive, addressing the need in 2025 and long term.
They won’t know if they give at-bats to LeMahieu again.
Backup First Baseman
This is an interesting depth chart battle because it all depends on how the team views Bellinger.
Will be slide into the infield against some right-handed pitching when Goldschmidt, the starter, needs a day off?
If New York is going to use him exclusively as an outfielder, this spot will likely come down to Ben Rice and Dominic Smith.
One of them will have to shine in spring training to claim a spot on the 26-man roster since there is enough versatility with other players on the roster where the Yankees wouldn't need to carry someone who only plays first base.
Some of the roster versatility is limited, however, with Giancarlo Stanton being strictly a designated hitter.
Starting Second Baseman
This job should be Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s on Opening Day. But, it is worth keeping an eye on because the team could decide they are better off with him assuming the role at third base again, which he played admirably after being acquired from the Miami Marlins ahead of the deadline last July.
If it is easier for New York to acquire another player from outside the organization to replace Gleyber Torres at the keystone, they should not hesitate to pull the trigger.
Chisholm is their best option at second base, but depending on how things unfold in spring training, he could also be stationed at third.
If none of the aforementioned three players rise to the occasion, he is capable of holding things down there.