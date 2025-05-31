Dodgers Investigating Incident Involving Yankees Fan
The New York Yankees walked away with the first loss of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. While headlines and conversation circulates around the revenge series that did not start in New York's favor, there's an investigation happening after a fan was struck during the game.
According to The Athletic, the Dodgers are investigating an incident after a Yankees fan was struck by falling concrete during the game. Ricardo Aquino, a Yankees fan, said he was struck during the game with falling debris, sharing a picture with The Athletic.
The Athletic's Brendan Kuty spoke with the fan after the game, having another fan translate. The fan was in "some pain," but did not substain an serious injuries in the incident.
"He’s in some pain, but all it was, was the hit. He’s not bleeding, but he’s in some pain," the fan translated from Aquino.
The incident reportedly happened during the third inning of the game. Fans around Aquino thought something was being thrown by other fans because of the Yankees versus Dodgers growing rivalry.
"I thought someone had thrown something and then I was like, ‘We should get security,’ and then (Aquino) showed us the rock, and it was clearly from the stadium that fell on him," another fan told The Athletic.
The Dodgers released a statement stating they are aware of the situation and continuing to gather more information.
Dodgers Stadium is the third-oldest stadium in the MLB, being built in 1962. It's undergone several renovations over the last 12 years. It trails just Fenway Park (1912) and Wrigley Field (1914) as the oldest stadiums in Major League Baseball.
As this story develops, Yankees On SI will continue to provide updates on Aquino and the investigation into possible issues at the stadium.
