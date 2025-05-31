Yankees' Aaron Judge Makes History Against Dodgers
The New York Yankees didn't get the revenge they were hoping for against the Los Angeles Dodgers in their first meeting in LA since the World Series. In a 8-5 loss on the West Coast, New York didn't walk away with too many positives they can look back on, but they did see a history moment from their biggest star.
Aaron Judge continues to prove he's possibly the best player in the AL and made even more history as he continues his chase for a historic season. With his first inning home run against the Dodgers, Judge accounts for 157 total bases this season. That's the most in MLB history before the beginning of June.
He then doubled later, bringing his total to 159 before June. He went 2-5 with his homerun and double. He now holds 19 home runs this season.
This season, the 33 year old is batting .392 with a .486 on-base percentage. He also holds a 1.236 OPS.
Judge is the driving force behind the Yankees success this season. The front-runner for the AL MVP, which would be his third of his career, Judge is trying to earn his place back into a .400 batting average and compete for the historic mark by the end of the season.
New York remains the leader in the American League East with a 35-21 record and will look to show the Dodgers that a loss in Game 1 of the series isn't the end of the road. After allowing six runs in the sixth inning, falling to Los Angeles and giving Max Fried his first loss as a Yankee, the team isn't happy heading into the weekend.
Even with Judge's historic night, the team will look for wins over accomplishments for players. But Judge has an opportunity to add to his record and help New York win in Game 2 of the series.
