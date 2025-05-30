Yankees Fan Takes on Security During Game
In the 7th inning of the third game of the New York Yankees' series against the Los Angeles Angels from Angel Stadium, more than just fly balls were making their way to the outfield. A Yankees fan ran onto the field, leading to a chase through the field by Angels staff and police.
After running from center field to about the right field wall, the fan, wearing an Aaron Judge jersey and a red baseball cap, was able to evade Angels security with some quick footwork. That is, until he was slowed down by taking a selfie. The fan then seemingly managed an escape by hopping back into the stands, which were full of cheering attendees. However, the undeterred security staff pulled him out of the crowd and dragged him to the ground.
The video, shared by an Angels fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, also shows the fan running past Yankees right fielder Cody Bellinger, who watched the chaos with his hands on his hips, unflinching. No other players were involved, or even close to, the scuffle.
While it's not yet known whether or not the unidentified fan will face legal repercussions, he was brought to the ground and handcuffed. The likely consequences for the fan, beyond an ejection from the game, include a ban from Angel Stadium and possible criminal charges for trespassing, depending on what the local laws are.
The Yankees went on to win the game 1-0, with a controversially generous call on a third strike from an umpire in the 9th inning. The win secured the Pinstripes a series win and a full sweep against the Angels. They'll continue their west coast road trip with another three game series in Los Angeles, this time against the Dodgers in a World Series rematch from Dodger Stadium.
