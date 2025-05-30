Yankees Infielder Takes Shot at Red Sox Star
New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. struck a different chord than his AL East counterpart when discussing his willingness to change positions for the betterment of the team.
Following the first game of his rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset, Chisholm (oblique) acknowledged that he'll likely play third base on a full-time basis once he returns to the majors, which he has no qualms with.
"I'm a team guy," Chisholm said, per a video posted by SNY. "I'm here to win a ring. I'm not here to fight over positions and all that. We've got some of the best players in the world on our team ... I'm definitely not the one to be out here fighting for positions."
According to the New York Post's Greg Joyce, Yankees manager Aaron Boone stated earlier in the week that the organization was planning on having Chisholm play at the hot corner in the minors as a means of maintaining his flexibility.
Chisholm's comments are a stark contrast to those of Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers, who told the media on May 8 that he wasn't open to filling in as the club's first baseman after Triston Casas went down for the season with a ruptured patellar tendon.
"I know I'm a ballplayer, but at the same time, they can't expect me to play every single position out there. In spring training, they talked to me and basically told me to put away my glove," Devers said, via ESPN. "I wasn't going to play another position other than DH. Right now, I don't think it would be an appropriate decision by them to ask me to play another position."
Devers, who signed a 10-year, $313.5 million extension with Boston in January 2023, has served as the team's designated hitter in all 58 games he's appeared in this season, meaning he's made good on his promise.
Chisholm, on the other hand, has loads of experience in the outfield and at second base, where he posted three Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and three Outs Above Average (OAA) this season before landing on the injured list, and is far more comfortable at those positions.
New York desperately needs someone to fill in at third after Oswaldo Cabrera fractured his ankle against the Seattle Mariners on May 12, however, and Chisholm appears more than willing to return to the hot corner and help the Yankees put their best players on the field every single night.
He first moved over to the position upon landing with the Yankees at last year's trade deadline from the Miami Marlins while Gleyber Torres held down the fort at second. Despite having never previously played at third in a professional game, he logged 400 1/3 innings there down the stretch of the regular season while posting six OAA.
While Chisholm is once again putting the team first as DJ LeMahieu mans second base for New York, the same can't be said for Devers.
