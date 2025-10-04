Luis Gil Wants to Match Yankees Rookie
To fulfill their aspirations of winning a 28th championship, the New York Yankees will be riding the backs of players they developed. In game three of the Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox, the world was introduced to a historic outing by Cam Schlittler. The rookie carved up Boston and sent them back to Fenway for the winter. Another player forged in their system will be taking the bump on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays, and that is last year's Rookie of the Year, Luis Gil.
Gil, who had been traded from Minnesota for Jake Cave in 2018, spent three seasons in the minors before being called up by the Yankees in 2021, where he made spot starts, before being relied on full-time in the rotation last season. He now hopes to mirror what Schlittler did.
Gil told reporters this week that he and his teammates had been inspired by the Schlittler start.
"Man, that was impressive to see," Gil said through interpreter Marlon Abreu, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "He's such a young talent. I think what he was able to do last night, it just motivated everybody to keep on going further and keep on battling."
Gil, whose season had been hampered by injuries, said he is now in a good place. He is ready to go against Toronto.
"It's tough whenever you go through an injury," Gil said. "You never want to get injured, and they're very unexpected when they happen. I feel very good right now where I'm at today. The important thing is that we're here today, and we have a really good chance, playing in the postseason. I'll give it everything I have."
Gil has had four starts versus the Blue Jays. In 18.2 IP, he owns a 4.34 ERA against them. He has never given up more than three runs against Toronto in any start, but he has only pitched six innings against them once. That came in a start in early September, where he threw six scoreless innings.
That most recent Blue Jays outing was a weird one for him. Despite a quality start, he walked four and only struck out one.
Manager Aaron Boone has faith in Gil, even if he hasn't looked like his old self thus far.
"It hasn't always been pretty necessarily, but we know what he's capable of," Boone said. "The bottom line is, he's gotten results since he's come back. He's not afraid out there. His delivery and strike-throwing is important for him, and when he's doing that, he's very capable."
