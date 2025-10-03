Yankees' Cam Schlittler Makes History in Wild Card Win
Cam Schlittler has that dog in him, and that dog just eliminated the Boston Red Sox. In his first-ever postseason outing, the New York Yankees' newest starting pitcher made some major history under must-win pressure.
Over eight scoreless innings, Schlittler struck out 12 batters, allowing just five hits with zero walks. He became the first to do so in MLB Postseason history, per Katie Sharp of Stathead.
Schlittler also landed himself among pitchers with the most 100.0+ mph strikeouts in a postseason game since 2008 (the pitch-tracking era), logging two in this AL Wild Card game (h/t MLB's Sarah Langs).
The highly anticipated showdown between Schlittler and the Red Sox's youngest starter, Connelly Early (23), ended poorly for Early, who allowed four runs in the eighth inning, largely due to a poor defensive game from the Sox and no run support.
Schlittler broke down his mindset against the Red Sox after the game.
"I’m not gonna get into it, but there’s a line and I think they crossed it a little bit," Schlittler said, h/t Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. "I’m a competitor, and I’m gonna go out there and make sure I shut ‘em down."
"You know Boston fans, that’s just how it is. We're aggressive back home. We're going to try to get under peoples' skin. They just picked the wrong guy to do it to -- and the wrong team to do it to, as well."
Schlittler's teammates were blown away by his outing as well.
“There are different paths to greatness up here, but this guy has come up and delivered right away," starting pitcher Gerritt Cole said of Schlittler, h/t MLB's Bryan Hoch. "He’s got it. I don’t know exactly what it is, it’s hard to define it. But he’s got it."
Schlittler began this season with Double-A Somerset, rapidly rising through the ranks until his major league callup back in July. The 24-year-old was called up in the wake of a season-ending injury for Clarke Schmidt, and has been a ray of hope for Yankee fans since. Schlittler ended his first regular season in the majors with a 2.96 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP with 84 strikeouts in 14 starts over 73 innings pitched.
Schlittler, who grew up in the Boston suburbs and sent his hometown Red Sox home tonight, Tweeted the last word after the game.
"Drinking dat dirty water."
