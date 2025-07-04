Mets Owner Throws Shade at Yankees
The crosstown rivalry between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets is one of legend. While the Mets are still striving to achieve the same sort of prestige and success as the Yankees, there's one thing they don't want to emulate: game atmosphere.
Mets owner Steve Cohen told ESPN writer Jorge Castillo that he wants Mets game to be "a party" and not have a "corporate, buttoned-up" atmosphere that the Yankees have. In the years since Cohen became principal owner in 2020, he's overseen multiple changes to Citi Field (home of the Mets) to enhance the fan experience.
In 2023, the right field wall was moved 8 feet to create room for a fan experience and the Mets added a 17,400 square-foot scoreboard, the largest of any MLB park.
Last year, they collaborated with McDonald's and let the fast food chain's mascot Grimace throw out a first pitch. The Mets went on a tear after that, with the purple creature becoming an unofficial good luck charm. Instead of turning their noses up at the fun, the Mets joined in.
The Mets also take suggestions from players, according to shortstop Francisco Lindor.
"They listen," Lindor said. "They don't make decisions based on the moment. They make decisions based on educating themselves. They talk to a lot of people and they make a decision. That's important."
While Lindor wasn't discussing the atmosphere at Citi Field, per say, it's a far cry from the notoriously strict Yankees team. The Pinstripes haven't allowed players to wear beards in 50 years, updating their standards this season to include "well-groomed" beards for players.
While Cohen and the Mets may think the Yankees have a stiff upper lip, the strategy appears to be working. The Pinstripes made it all the way to the World Series in 2024, nearly cementing a record 28th championship title before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Yankees and Mets face off for the second Subway Series of 2025 kicks off with an Independence Day showdown from Citi Field in Queens, NY on Friday, July 4.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!