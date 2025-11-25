Mets Destroying Yankees' Offseason Plans?

The Big Apple baseball battle is under way. The New York Mets fired the first shot, trading outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien. With a sudden void in their lineup, the Mets could be getting ready for round 2, which would be bad news for the New York Yankees.

Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger are the best outfielders on the free-agent market. Both have been linked to the Yankees, although based on what owner Hal Steinbrenner said, the Yankees won't be dropping $400 million for Tucker, a four-time All-Star for the Chicago Cubs.

Bronx Or Queens?

That brings us to Bellinger, who enjoyed a renaissance season in the Bronx. Problem is, he could be just as good if he moves to Queens and money doesn't appear to be a roadblock for the Mets.

“I think our ownership group is -- and Steve (Cohen) is -- very consistent that they’re willing to support what we think is right from a baseball perspective,” Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. “Payroll space is not unending, but I am also very confident that we’re going to have the support we need, and certainly the resources we need to put a very good team on the field.”

Keep in mind, the Mets also have first baseman Pete Alonso and closer Edwin Diaz on the open market.

"Asked directly if it would be realistic for the Mets to acquire Alonso, Díaz and a top-flight outfielder this offseason, Stearns replied: 'Sure,'" DiComo writes. “I think anything would be realistic right now."

"(The Nimmo deal) creates enough freedom for the Mets to acquire a pure corner outfielder, such as Tucker, or someone like Bellinger, who can play left, center or first," DiComo adds. "Although either of those players would require a nine-figure commitment, that appears to be a non-issue for the Mets."

But of course, the Mets won't be alone in shopping for an outfielder.

Outfield Market

"Acquiring Tucker or Bellinger is no sure thing, with other big-market teams -- including the Yankees, Blue Jays and Dodgers -- reportedly interested," DiComo says.

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) congratulates left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) after a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

So how will the Yankees react to the sudden shift on the free-agent market?

"I’m already hearing that the Yankees are determined to not get burned again," NJ.com's Bob Klapisch reports. "They feel (Scott) Boras and (Juan) Soto played them long enough to get more money out of Mets owner Steve Cohen. I strongly suspect Bellinger won’t change his mind at the 11th hour."

Klapisch is referring to last year, when Soto bolted the Bronx after one season in pinstripes and signed a record-setting 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets. While Bellinger's price tag will be much lower, his contract terms could give the penny-pinching Steinbrenner pause.

"(Y)ou have to commit to the idea of being the highest bidder, even if it hurts — even if Bellinger is looking for six or even seven years," Klapisch reports. "What’s important is that he fits. He belongs in New York in every sense, on the field and in the clubhouse."

The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Cubs. His resume includes a pair of All-Star nods, two Silver Slugger Awards and a Gold Glove Award.

Bellinger, 30, looked good in pinstripes, hitting 29 home runs and driving in 98 runs while posting a 5.0 WAR in New York, his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 2017 National League Rookie of the Year opted out of his three-year, $80 million contract by turning down his $25 million option for 2026.

