Mike Francesa Rips 'Second-Rate' Yankees For 'Sad Joke'
Numbah One has spoken, and the New York Yankees won't like what he had to say. Mike Francesa ripped the Yankees on X for the club's ticket policy ahead of Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series with the Boston Red Sox.
WBZ News in Boston reports the Yankees are trying to keep Red Sox fans in New England from getting tickets to watch games at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. According to WBZ, fans outside the local viewing area are seeing an "Important Event Info" message on Ticketmaster.
"Yankee Stadium in located in Bronx, New York. Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania will be canceled without notice and refunds given," the warning reads.
Ticketmaster Responds
The Yankees did not respond to WBZ's request for a comment, but Ticketmaster did.
"Sometimes teams will place geographic restrictions on certain events to give local fans the best chance to attend. You'd have to ask the team about any specific restrictions that may be in place," Ticketmaster said.
Francesa Reacts
After hearing about this, Francesa turned to social media to share his two cents.
"Yankees blocking Red Sox fans from buying tickets," Francesa tweeted. "That is what second-rate franchises do. The once- proud Bombers have become a sad joke!!!"
The Red Sox won the season series against the Yankees this year and Boston has beat its long-time rival in its last three playoff meetings with New York.
In 2021, the Red Sox won their one-game wild card vs. the Yankees.
In 2018, Boston took the best-of-5 American League Division Series against New York on the way to winning the World Series.
And of course, we all remember what happened in 2004, when the Red Sox rallied from an 0-3 deficit to stun the Yankees in the American League Championship Series. Boston went on to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series and bring an end to "The Curse of the Bambino."
