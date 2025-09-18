Yankees Star Might Break Bank After All-Time Great Comparisons
New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger is about to get paid. And his price tag seems to go up every time he steps into the batter's box.
Bellinger can opt out of his contract after the 2025 World Series and is set to cash in after having a tremendous walk year. His next home run will be No. 30 on the season and the last time Bellinger reached that mark was in 2019 when he won National League MVP.
But a deeper dive reveals Bellinger's true value, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.
"There's been a lot of impressive things about Cody Bellinger this year," Sherman said. "It's almost the opposite: what hasn't he been impressive at? Fielding, base running, hitting, hitting for power. But I just want to highlight that his hitting left-on-left this year is as impressive as anything about him and maybe the most impressive thing."
Sheman continued by noting Bellinger is hitting .364 against left-handed pitching this season in 158 plate appearances.
"The last time somebody, if he finishes at .364, just to give you an idea, near the end of the season now. The last left-handed hitter to hit better than that with at least 150 plate appearances against lefty pitching? That would be Ichiro Suzuki, .404 in 2004. That was the year he had 262 hits and set the major league record, if you're wondering what kind of path Bellinger is on," Sherman continued.
And it's more than just making contact for Bellinger, who's hitting for power against southpaws.
"He has a 1.034 OPS," Sherman added. "The last left-on-left, again this is going to be all with 150 plate appearances against lefties, you want a blast from the past? A name from the past, 2006, Travis Hafner was at 1.100."
But wait, there's more.
"How about in Yankee history. Last time somebody hit .364 or better, it's only happened twice with 150 plate appearances," Sherman reported. "Lou Gehrig hit .364 in 1937. And Babe Ruth hit .378 in 1932. So right now, (Bellinger's) tied with Gehrig and behind Ruth. And 1.064 OPS, last Yankee to do better, left-on-left, 150 plate apperances? Charlie Keller, 1.064 in 1941.
"Cody Bellinger's made himself a lot of money this year," Sherman concluded.
The 30-year-old Bellinger is a two-time All-Star with two Silver Slugger Awards, one Gold Glove, and one World Series ring, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win it all in 2020.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!