Mike Francesa Rips Yankees Owner Over Payroll Comments
There's a reason Hal Steinbrenner doesn't show his face in public as much anymore. It's because, whenever he says something, the backlash from New York Yankees fans is loud. Until the team finally wins a World Series, social media meltdowns and getting booed at his own stadium will be the norm in Steinbrenner's life.
Francesa on Steinbrenner's Payroll Comments
Fans will always get on Steinbrenner, but last week, a more prominent voice expressed his dismay with the Yankee owner. That's Mike Francesa. Francesa ripped Steinbrenner's quotes about revenues and profits last week.
"What was Hal thinking? I am shocked," Francesa said of Steinbrenner's comments about lowering payroll, according to Erich Richter of the New York Post. "He always gets questions about the payroll. I'm even surprised he would say that he would like the payroll to be lower because that sends off all the bells and whistles [with Yankee fans]. But to get into whining about a payment that actually saves him money in property taxes."
The payment that Francesa is referring to is a $100 million tax bill that the team will make to the city every February 1st. Steinbrenner never officially announced he would lower payroll, but a statement about bills doesn't ease any tensions among fans.
Comparing the Yankees and Dodgers
Francesa then cited the Los Angeles Dodgers, who, he feels, have begun to pull away from the Yankees. It's a fair statement to make between their star power and their back-to-back championships, one of which happened on Steinbrenner's own turf.
"The Dodgers have made the Yankees look like an A-Ball outfit," Francesa continued. "They have allowed, and George [Steinbrenner] would have never allowed this, to take what the Yankees used to do. The Yankees' We are bigger. We are better. We spend more. We shop at Tiffany's. We buy the best. We are the best.' That's how the Yankees acted. They don't act that way anymore. Now they're satisfied when they make the playoffs. Why? Because their stadium is full. And their signage is up. And the sponsors are buying the signage. And the luxury boxes are rented. That's how they judge the season."
If luxury boxes and ticket sales are how the Yankees judge their season, then consider the last playoff run a success. Between the Wild Card series and American League Division Series, that's five postseason gates and a packed Yankee Stadium for each of them. Steinbrenner may have enough to pay that bill on February 1st after all.
