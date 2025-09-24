Yankees Legend Won't Follow Teammate Into Politics
Former New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira is running for Congress. Don't look for ex-teammate Derek Jeter to follow suit.
The Yankees legend talked to NJ.com's Brent Johnson, who asked if the Hall of Famer has political aspirations.
“No,” he said immediately. “I’ve got four kids, 8 and under,” explained Jeter, who also works as a TV baseball analyst. “My time is pretty much filled.”
Teixieria is the latest in a long line of former athletes to seek a spot in Congress. Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jon Runyan served two terms in the House of Representatives. New York Knicks Hall of Famer Bill Bradley was a three-term Senator from New Jersey. Jeter won't be adding his name to the list, according to Johnson.
“You’re not gonna see this athlete,” Jeter said with a laugh.
Teixeira announced his candidacy last month on X. He and Jeter helped the Yankees win the 2009 World Series, giving the club its 27th title. Teixeira retired in 2016. His legacy includes 409 home runs, five Gold Glove Awards, three Silver Slugger Awards and three All-Star selections.
Jeter retired two years prior, leaving a lasting legacy in the Bronx. The 14-time All-Star won five World Series titles and his 3,465 base hits ranks sixth all-time.
The 51-year-old Jeter was a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2020, falling one vote shy of being unanimously inducted into Cooperstown, a feat first accomplished by former teammate Mariano Rivera.
A five-time Gold Glove Award winner at shortstop, Jeter now spends his baseball seasons as an analyst for FOX Sports, working with former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz.
When asked about the Yankees' postseason chances this year (New York has already clinched a playoff spot), Jeter gave what can be considered a politically-correct answer.
“Everybody’s got a chance,” Jeter said, per Johnson. “People got tired of me saying it when I played, but the best teams make it, the hottest team wins. Get hot at the right time, and you can win. Anyone can get hot for three weeks. And anyone can get cold.”
