Yankees to Chase All-Star Replacement for Anthony Volpe
It's not exactly a state secret that the New York Yankees aren't completely happy with shortstop Anthony Volpe. The 24-year-old New Jersey native has struggled this year in the field and in the batters's box. He leads all American League shortstops with 19 errors while hitting a career-worst .208.
During the stretch run with the Yankees trying to lock down a playoff spot, Volpe has seen his playing time cut back with trade deadline acquisition Jose Caballero getting some extended time at shortstop.
When the season is over, general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone have to decide if Volpe remains the club's long-term solution at shortstop. If that answer is no, look for the Yankees to go after Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. That's according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Keegan Matheson and Alyson Footer, who held a roundtable to discuss Bichette's future.
The trio initially talked about Bichette re-signing with the Blue Jays before listing other potential bidders, beginning with the Detroit Tigers.
"I agree with the Tigers being a threat here," Matheson said. "Position is going to determine the field -- or perhaps even expand it -- but I'd roll the Yankees in, too. Even if he's signed as a 2B or 3B, Bichette is a bat that fits in any lineup."
"Of course, I never discount the Dodgers and Yankees as potential landing spots, either," Feinsand added. "Mookie Betts could slide back into the outfield to open up shortstop in L.A., and the Anthony Volpe era could be ending as we speak.
"The Yankees have second base (Jazz Chisholm Jr.) and third base (Ryan McMahon) locked up for the next year or two, so they would have to view Bichette as a shortstop for 2026 and figure it out after that," Feinsand added.
The 27-year-old Bichette is hitting free agency for the first time. And at the right time. The two-time All-Star is hitting a career-best .311 this season and he leads the majors with 181 base hits and 44 doubles.
Bichette has three top-20 finishes in voting for American League MVP and is a big reason why the Blue Jays currently sit in first place in the American League East, four games ahead of the Yankees. Toronto's magic number to clinch its first division title since 2015 is down to six.
