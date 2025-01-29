MLB Insider Explains Why It's 'Wild' Yankees Aren't Pursuing This Free Agent
It's no secret that the New York Yankees don't have a sure-fire option to play third base in 2025, given that they plan to move Jazz Chisholm to second.
It's also no secret that former Houston Astros third baseman is still on the market, and would seem to be a good fit for the Yankees on paper.
Therefore, one would imagine that the Yankees would be keen on pursuing Bregman in free agency. However, several insiders have asserted over the past few weeks that New York isn't showing interest in acquiring Bregman, at least not at this point.
ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan made his opinion about the Yankees' reluctance in this regard extremely clear during a January 29 appearance on the Talkin' Baseball podcast.
"It's wild to me that Alex Bregman is sitting out there right now and the Yankees aren't in on him," Passan said, per an X post from Talkin' Baseball.
"The Yankees have a hole right now. It is either at third base or second base. If you want to say that we're gonna put DJ MeLehieu and Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza and we're gonna see who wins, and hopefully one of them works, okay," Passan continued.
"But Alex Bregman, you want to talk about a guy who has won. He has been a guy who has been awesome in the playoffs. He is somebody who's rock solid defensively, a phenomenal baserunner, makes a ton of contact. And I understand the offensive numbers are going in the wrong direction right now, but I think if you put him at [Yankee] Stadium, it's not gonna happen.
"But I'm just trying to make the argument for it. It's one thing to say no to Alex Bregman in November and December. It's a completely different thing when we're a few weeks away from spring training, the guy is looking for a job, and the opportunity to go in there and poach him at a lower price is eminently available," he added.
Passan certainly has a point. Although the Yankees obviously have a reason for being out on Bregman right now.