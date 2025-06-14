Yankees' Aaron Boone Ejected for Wild Reason
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox rivalry is getting intense, and tensions may be boiling over. In their latest battle, with the Red Sox coming out on top, 2-1, manager Aaron Boone and DJ LeMahieu were ejected for a fiery exchange.
Boone was ejected in the 10th inning of the Yankees loss to the Red Sox after reaching a breaking point when LeMahieu's hit was called a foul ball, keeping the score 1-1. After getting visible angry, Boone threw his gum onto the field, when he was then tossed from the game by the umpire.
After the game, Boone told YES Network that the replay should've shown that LeMahieu's ball was in-play, giving the Yankees the lead in a game they eventually lost.
"Fair ball down the line that they miss in real time and don't have the courage to overturn," Boone said.
"I want the courage to overturn the call. A quarter of the ball was on the line. It takes a lot of imagination to say that's fair. Whatever, it's over with."
LeMahieu was ejected next, getting into an exchange with the umpire where he admitted he said the call was "brutal."
"Of all the things I've said to umpires, I was pretty surprised," LeMahieu said after the game. He claimed he did not curse at the umpire at the time of his ejection.
The Red Sox would go on to win in the bottom of the 10th inning.
This is the 42nd time Boone has been ejected from a game since taking over as the Yankees manager in 2018.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!