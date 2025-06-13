Yankees Named Landing Spot for Braves All-Star
The New York Yankees are, as they are every year, expected to be spenders during the MLB trade deadline. And one trade idea could land them an eight-time All-Star that they can add to their bullpen.
Heavy.com's Cole Shelton believes the Yankees could be in the market to add to their rotation, and if that's the case, they could approach the Atlanta Braves about a big-time name. In the blockbuster trade proposal, Shelton lays out a scenario where New York finds themselves with Chris Sale, in return for two players.
Yankees receive: Chris Sale
Braves receive: Spencer Jones and Brock Selvidge
"The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as New York would acquire Sale for two top-10 prospects, including their second-ranked prospect," Shelton writes. "The Yankees would acquire Sale, who’s earning $22 million this season and has a club option for $18 million," wrote Shelton. "Sale would be the Yankees’ No. 3 starter behind Max Fried and Carlos Rodon, which would be a great three-man rotation for a playoff series. Sale is 4-4 with a 2.79 ERA in 14 starts this season. He won the NL Cy Young in 2024 and is an eight-time All-Star, as well as winning the World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018."
The Yankees have been thought to be ready to move on from a number of pitchers this season. While dealing with injuries, the team has found themselves looking for answers. Without Garrett Cole and Luis Gil this season, they may be ready to make a splash as they try to finish this season with a World Series ring and redemption for last year.
Sale will be 37-years-old next season and will carry his $18 million option with him. However, the eight-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer may be exactly what the Yankees are looking for.
