Yankees Facing New Injury Concerns with Star Infielder
New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been on fire since his return from a month-long absence due to injury. However, in a recent game against the Kansas City Royals, Chisholm suffered more pain and exited the game early, leaving his availability for the Pinstripes' upcoming series against their rivals, the Boston Red Sox, in question.
Chisholm suffered apparent groin tightness while running in the fifth inning, according to reports. Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters after Wednesday's game that he is optimistic about Chisholm and that the team hadn't ruled him out for the final game against the Royals.
“I think he’s OK,” Boone said. “He felt a little something in his groin. The tests and strength are good, but we’ll see what we have.”
Chisholm also left Tuesday night's opener to Kansas City early, suffering neck tightness and a bloodied thumb after a hard tag in the fifth. The Yankees went on to win both games, securing a series win.
The Yankees will need a healthy Chisholm to take on the Red Sox this weekend from Fenway Park. In addition to his defensive skills — Chisholm has no problem playing at first or third base, and even did stints at center field with the Miami Marlins — he's been having a huge offensive output, despite missing 28 games.
On the season, Chisholm is slashing a .214 batting average, a .323 on base percentage and .450 slugging percentage. He's hit 9 homers so far, including one in his first game back from injury that went back-to-back with shortstop Anthony Volpe's solo home run.
Chisholm is not only a great player, he's also got a quick-witted and fiery personality that fans love to see, especially when it comes such a historic rivalry. He recently fired back at a rookie Red Sox pitcher Hunter Dobbins, who said he "would rather retire" than sign a contract with New York. Chisholm responded on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, saying there should be more trash talk in baseball. While Dobbins likely won't take the mound during this weekend's series, hopefully the Yankees will be able to put a healthy Chisholm in the lineup.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!