Yankees Calling Up Veteran Reliever
After sending left-handed reliever Brent Headrick down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, the New York Post's Joel Sherman has reported that the New York Yankees will call up right-handed reliever Scott Effross to take his spot on the 26-man roster.
Effross left a spring training outing against the Minnesota Twins on February 25 with what was later revealed to be a Grade 2 hamstring strain. He was subsequently placed on the 15-day injured list on March 26, and manager Aaron Boone stated in early April that he had a setback that forced him into a "holding pattern", per the New York Post's Greg Joyce.
The 31-year-old began a rehab assignment at the beginning of May, during which he allowed a combined two earned runs across 4 1/3 innings between the Florida Complex League and Double-A Somerset.
The Yankees activated Effross off the IL on May 18 and optioned him to Triple-A. He struggled mightily to the tune of a 12.71 ERA over five outings and 5 2/3 frames with the affiliate.
New York acquired him from the Chicago Cubs at the 2022 trade deadline in exchange for right-hander Hayden Wesneski. Effross posted a 2.13 ERA in 13 appearances for the Yankees that season before undergoing Tommy John surgery in October.
He'd miss the entire 2023 campaign before undergoing back surgery in December of that year. Effross would eventually make his way back to the majors for three outings during the 2024 season, and he'd pitch to a 5.40 ERA.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!