Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Still Star After Position Change
New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who suffered a right oblique strain in April, made it clear that he was back in a big way after hitting a go-ahead home run during his first game back from injury.
However, his return was not without changes. While Chisholm typically plays second base, that position is now occupied by DJ LeMahieu, forcing him to pivot to playing third base against the Cleveland Guardians.
In a video posted by SNY on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Chisholm responded to questions about his feelings on the switch.
“I just want to win, I want a ring,” he said. “We have a lot of great guys in here and I’ve really valued teamwork my whole career. All I think about is being a team guy. I did it in Miami, where I moved from second base and went and played center field. Came over here, didn’t play second base, played third base, and started off the season this year at second base, went back to third base again. So for me, it’s just I want to win, I want to help my team win.”
The change up was more than successful. In the third inning of the game, Chisholm, in conjunction with first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, landed an impressive out in his first opportunity at third base. After a hit from Cleveland infielder Angel Martinez, Chisholm lobbed the ball to Goldschmidt, who caught it nearly at the ground.
He was able to deliver offensively as well. In addition to the go-ahead home run in the 7th inning, which went back-to-back with a homer from shortstop Anthony Volpe, Chisholm also put one on the board thanks to an RBI single from LeMahieu. The Yankees finished the game and secured a 3-2 victory over the Guardians. With Chisholm back in the rotation, the Pinstripes have an additional weapon both in the infield and in the batting lineup — spelling bad news for the Guardians, who have two more games at Yankee Stadium left in this series.
