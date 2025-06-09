Yankees Manager Reacts to Red Sox Rookie's Bold Comments
Prior to the New York Yankees versus Boston Red Sox series finale, Red Sox pitcher Hunter Dobbins made it known he would never play for the team's rivals in New York. And since that comment, several in a Yankees uniform are sharing their reactions, including manager Aaron Boone.
“My dad was a diehard Red Sox fan,” Dobbins said, per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. “And I’ve said it before, that if the Yankees were the last team to give me a contract, I’d retire.”
Boone didn't have much to say about the trash talk itself, but wanted to point out that Dobbins is young and new to the rivalry. In the series finale, Dobbins was pitching against the Yankees for the first time in his career.
"He's young," Boone said. "I don't know, I don't think it's a dig at our players. It's an interesting comment as a player to make that. I think it's just a comment of his love of his team is all. A little funny."
After hearing Dobbins' comments, third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. reacted, saying there needs to be more trash talk in baseball - and that he's welcoming more toward Dobbins.
"I think there should be more trash talk in baseball!!! Anyone agrees!? Anyway free smoke at 7," Chisholm wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Boone didn't necessarily agree with Chisholm's words, saying he deals with enough trash talk and instances from college regionals.
"Not really ... I'm not craving more trash talk," Boone said. "I've gotten my fill from these college regionals and some of the nonsense that I see going on, like, what are we doing? No, I'm not craving that, but it doesn't bother me, either.
When the Yankees and Red Sox meet, there's always a bit of extra spark, and when a young pitcher is making himself known in the rivalry, it adds even more flare to the rivalry.
