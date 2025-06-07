Yankees Manager Will Exhale When Red Sox Series is Over
The New York Yankees' rivalry with the Boston Red Sox is one of the greatest in all of sports, and it's not just fans of the two teams who think so. Yankees manager Aaron Boone discussed the matchup with reporters ahead of the teams' series at Yankee Stadium.
"It's on that very, very short list of great rivalries in sports," Boone said.
Boone went on to describe the nature of the feud, likening it to other great sports rivalries across leagues in the NFL and NBA. He added that he will be breathing a sigh of relief when the weekend is over and the series has concluded.
"It's a lot of fun going up against another great franchise and team like that," he said. "I always enjoy it but you also exhale at the end of the weekend when you're finished with it and get to move on."
The two teams have faced off a whopping 2,311 times since the Yankees' inception in 1903. The record stands in the Pinstripes' favor at 1,245-1,028-14, though in recent history the Red Sox have frequently had the upper hand. In 2004, Boston pulled off what was thought impossible and unseated the Yankees in the AL Championship game, going on to win the World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals — Boston's first since 1918.
The Yankees-Red Sox rivalry finds good company in other sports rivalries from the two cities. The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks of the NBA are two of only three remaining Basketball Association of America franchises, and have met 571 times since establishment in 1946. Most recently, the Knicks eliminated the Celtics from the 2025 NBA playoff contention and went to the NBA Conference Finals for the first time since 2000, where they fell to the Indiana Pacers.
The Yankees will similarly have the opportunity to make their city proud in a three game series vs. Boston this weekend.
