Yankees Captain Aaron Judge Sings Infielder's Praises
New York Yankees slugger and outfielder Aaron Judge is a well-respected member of his team, serving as the first team captain since Derek Jeter's retirement. Judge is a known leader, and has a well-documented history of praising and uplifting his teammates. Take for example infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who recently returned from injury for his first games since the end of April.
Judge was all smiles when asked about Chisholm after the Yankees' 9-6 win against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. During the game, Chisholm hit a home run in the first inning that resulted in three runs, as well as an RBI single in the second that contributed greatly to the Pinstripes' early lead.
"He's using the whole field. He's a game changer," Judge said. "He'll steal bases, you know, put the ball in play all over the park [and] with guys on base he'll come up with a homer for us. This is why we traded for him, why we got him. He can change a game with one swing or just one play."
Friday's game against Boston wasn't Chisholm's only great game this week. The Yankees took on the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night, which Chisholm's first game back since injury. In the 7th inning, he hit a go-ahead home run, followed immediately by another Pinstripes homer from shortstop Anthony Volpe.
Chisholm has been finding success defensively, too. Despite a change to playing third base, which he shrugged off in interviews this week, he's been a productive defender in the Yankees' recent victories.
The Yankees will finish out their series against the Red Sox before heading on the road to take on the Kansas City Royals and then the Red Sox once again, this time from Fenway Park in Boston.
