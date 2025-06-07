Yankees Infielder Unfazed by Position Change
The New York Yankees suffered a huge blow when they lose infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. to injury at the end of April, forcing him to miss an entire month of ball. Now that he's back and producing at a rate better than ever before, there's been some questions about what the Yankees will do with their infield.
To keep the lineup stacked with heavy hitters once Giancarlo Stanton returns to the designated hitter slot, the Pinstripes have experimented with placing Chisholm at third base. While other players may be shaken by such a switch up, that hasn't fazed Chisholm.
"I'm comfortable anywhere where there's dirt," Chisholm told reporters on Friday with a smile. "Once the ball is on the ground, I'm gonna catch it. That's all I worry about. In the air is a little shaky, you know, the walls? It gets a little scary out there but in the infield I'm pretty secure with myself."
Currently, second-year Yankee Ben Rice occupies the designated hitter position, freeing up the infield for Chisholm, veteran Paul Goldschmidt at first and DJ LeMahieu at second. For Stanton's return to DH, Rice would have to play the infield, potentially pushing Goldschmidt to second and Chisholm to third, with LeMahieu on the bench.
While Chisholm was always a great player, his production since injury return has been next level. His first game back, against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, saw him hit a go-ahead home run just ahead of shortstop Anthony Volpe, who also homered. In the Yankees' first game against their rival Boston Red Sox, Chisholm once again homered, this time scoring himself and two runners on base. That hit, combined with an RBI single, contributed greatly to New York's 9-6 win.
