Yankees' Aaron Judge Falls in AL Home Run Rankings
While the New York Yankees' captain Aaron Judge is unquestionably one of the best players in baseball right now, he's been unseated by a foe from the opposite coast as the American League leader for home runs this season. While Judge maintains his 18 HRs on the season, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh hit his 19th against the Washington Nationals the other night.
It was a hell of a night for Raleigh, who hit two home runs to propel his team to a 9-1 win over the Nats from T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Raleigh, a switch-hitter, is the first-ever catcher in MLB history to hit both a right-side and left-side homer in the same season.
Down the west coast at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA, Judge and the Yankees took home a guaranteed series win with a second victory over the Angels. While Judge put up a characteristically strong performance, it was second-year infielder Ben Rice and struggling third baseman Oswald Peraza who hit homers. Pitcher Carlos Rodón, who threw seven scoreless innings, also stood out as a major contributor to the Yankees' 3-2 win.
Despite not being a standout during his last game, Judge is having yet another stand out season with the Yankees, the only team he's played for in his MLB career. In 54 games thus far, he's logged 51 runs, a .395 batting average and a .488 on-base percentage, leading the AL in all those categories. Judge is a 6-time All Star, having been selected first in 2017 and every subsequent year since, making him a shoo-in for the 2025 AL team.
While Judge is behind Raleigh for now, there's no telling what the outfielder is capable of if he maintains his performance. Judge has another opportunity to catch up when the Yankees face the Angels for the final time this series before another away series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.
