Watch: Yankees Pitcher Pulls Off Derek Jeter Move
New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón was channeling the legendary Derek Jeter last night when he threw an insane jump throw in the 4th inning against the Los Angeles Angels. "Carlos Rodón. Jump Throw," the official Yankees X account shared, along with a slo-mo video of the Jeter-esq save.
In the video, Rodón throws an 84.3 MPH changeup to Angels outfielder Jo Adell, who hits the ball into the ground. It springs back up and into the waiting hand of Rodón, who ran to meet it on the right side of the mound. He then springs up, jumping into the air and turning to throw the ball to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who tags Adell out to end the inning.
It was a dominant defensive showing for the Yankees, with Rodón throwing 10 strikeouts through 7 scoreless innings, earning him the label "Lefty Jeter" from the Pinstripes' fan base. The Yankees went on to defeat the Angels 3-2, securing the series win.
The Yankees have struggled at pitcher this season, with star Gerrit Cole out until 2026 to recover from Tommy John surgery and 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil out with muscle strains and on an uncertain timeline. They've also had to remove Devin Williams as a reliever after a dismal showing in April against the Toronto Blue Jays, replacing him with Luke Weaver.
Despite the loss of two of their top pitchers, the rest of the Yankees' bullpen has been keen to prove themselves. On the season, Rodón has a 2.60 ERA in 72.2 innings pitched., his lowest since joining the team in 2023. Offseason addition Max Fried has a 1.29 ERA in 11 games started, making for the longest starting streak in Yankees history with fewer than 2 runs given up.
As the season continues and the trade deadline looms, there's no telling what additional depth the Yankees could add to the mound.
