Yankees’ Aaron Judge Makes History With Iconic Baseball Candy
New York Yankees captain and slugger Aaron Judge has a lot of accomplishments under his belt. He just secured a trip to his seventh All-Star game, he holds the AL record for single-season home runs and he's a three-time MVP. Now, Judge is making history with a new honor: He'll be the first ever MLB player featured on a pouch of Big League Chew chewing gum.
According to a press release from Big League Chew, which comes in pouches filled with gum shreds, Judge will be featured on packages of their Grand Slam Grape flavor. The pouches will be available to purchase at retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods and Costco starting this month. A portion of the sales will be donated to Judge's All Rise Foundation, a charity focusing on youth leadership through a variety of initiatives.
“Big League Chew has always been more than gum — it’s a part of the game,” Judge said in the release. “I chewed it as a kid, and now being on the pouch is surreal. It’s a full-circle moment and an honor. Even more meaningful is using this platform to support the work we’re doing through the Aaron Judge ALL RISE Foundation.”
In addition to his career accolades, Judge is having a dominant season for the Yankees. He's the MLB leader in hits (110), batting average (.354), on-base percentage (.458), slugging percentage (.717) and OPS (1.175). He's also trailing just Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (33) in 2025 home runs (30). While the Yankees' early-season grip on the AL East is loosening thanks to a June slump, Judge is staying hot and staying in contention for his 4th AL MVP.
Judge and the Yankees are back in action against the Toronto Blue Jays this week before heading back to New York to take on their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets, at their stadium, Citi Field.
