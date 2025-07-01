Yankees' Anthony Volpe Defends Himself After Questionable Decisions
The New York Yankees continue to find themselves looking for a hot streak this summer, and in their latest loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, one name is catching plenty of criticism for a play he says he does not regret.
In the sixth inning, shortstop Anthony Volpe was chasing a ground ball that was bouncing toward him. He had a runner going home, tying the game for the Blue Jays, a go-ahead run moving to second base and the batter headed to first. He decided to throw to first base, but was late, putting a man on first and second for Toronto.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished the job by sending a go-ahead single into left field, giving the Blue Jays a 5-4 lead and eventually the win in the game.
Afterward, Volpe's decision to throw to first base for the out was questioned by many. But he made it very clear that he would do the same thing again if given the opportunity.
"We’re going to be aggressive, try to make plays and back up the pitcher," Volpe said. "So that’s baseball. It happens. We had a lot of opportunities after that, too. I feel like we still took good at-bats and put good swings on the ball."
Earlier in the inning, Volpe was on the wrong side of another bad moment for the Yankees. After fieling a grounder in a sliding effort, Volpe threw to third base but missed Jazz Chisholm Jr., helping the Blue Jays add their big, eventually game-winning, inning.
Again, he had no regrets.
"I’m going to go for that play every single time," Volpe said. "The ball gets knocked down – it’s not an error, but I expect to make that play, whether it’s in the book or not."
The Yankees shortstop has been under some heat throughout the summer. New York isn't expected to replace him at the trade deadline, but could add a piece or two that allows them to pull him during poor outings.
For now, though, some fans are upset. Volpe believes he made the right calls, though.
