Don Mattingly, Peak Yankees, is Hall of Fame Worthy

This weekend, Don Mattingly has another shot at immortality. A contemporary era committee will make its decision on whether Mattingly will be bound for Cooperstown. It comes weeks after a disappointing game seven, when his Toronto Blue Jays were a few outs away from winning the World Series, giving the former New York Yankees captain the accolade he had never come close to. The rug was unfortunately swept from under him in the form of light-hitting infielder Miguel Rojas.

Oct 23, 2025; Toronto, ON, Canada; Toronto Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly is interviewed during media day and team workouts at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Mattingly's case is an interesting one. His cumulative stats don't tell the story of a traditional Hall of Famer. He lags behind other Yankee captains like Derek Jeter and former teammates Dave Winfield and Rickey Henderson in both Fangraphs and Baseball Reference WAR. Mattingly also never got close to other traditional Hall of Fame milestones. He is 900 hits short of 3,000 and about 300 home runs short of 500.

5/13/85 Don Mattingly drills a walk off homer. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/sEFYdaKMrV — Historical Baseball Stats (@HistoricalBaseb) March 21, 2024

The Peak Years

What Mattingly does have is a stellar peak. Between 1984 and 1989, Mattingly struck out just 206 times. He accumulated 1,978 bases, hit 160 homers, and hit .327 with a .902 OPS. Mattingly also had a 147 OPS+.

In this span, Mattingly led the league in doubles three times, hits twice, total bases twice, was a batting champion in 1984, and that went along with 15 sacrifice flies that year. He also led baseball with a 161 OPS+ in 1986.

The hardware he collected those years was bountiful as well. Mattingly won an MVP in 1985, won five Gold Glove awards, and had three Silver Slugger awards. He was second in MVP in 1986, seventh in 1987, and finished 15th in 1989.

The Ups and Downs of Mattingly's Later Years

Mattingly began to break down at the conclusion of his peak. Between 1990 and 1992, he played in only 411 games. He hit .280 with a .327 OBP, but his power was sapped. Mattingly had a .388 slugging percentage and was exactly league-average with an OPS+ of 100.

Mattingly's renaissance coincided with the Yankees' rise. From 1993 to 1995, Mattingly hit .293/.366/.425 and finished in the top 20 in MVP voting two out of those three years. His first and only postseason run capped off his final year as a player.

The former captain has flirted with Cooperstown for decades, and now, he gets another chance. Indeed, his total numbers don't show those of an all-time player, but it's Mattingly's heights that make him special. Few players were better than him in the 1980s, and if there is one reason to let him in, there is that.

