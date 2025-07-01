Yankees Share Bad Trent Grisham News
The New York Yankees' lead on the American League East is shrinking due to lack of offensive production, and the Bronx Bombers receiver some news last night that might just make it worse.
Yankees insider Bryan Hoch shared on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, that center fielderTrent Grisham exited the Pinstripes' Monday night game against the Toronto Blue Jays due to hamstring tightness.
The Yankees went on to lose the outing against the Blue Jays 4-5, despite Grisham scoring on a home run scored by third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fourth inning. It's unclear when Grisham began to experience the tightness.
While fans certainly don't want to see the outfielder injured, they also may be breathing a side of relief that he doesn't appear to be on the trade block. Grisham, who is in his second season with the Yankees, is slashing a .246/ .348/ .467. his best numbers since the 2020 season, which was shortened due to COVID-19. He's also hit 15 home runs this season already, keeping him on track to surpass his all-time season record of 17.
Grisham spent the first year of his MLB career as a Milwaukee Brewer before being dealt to the San Diego Padres, where he played four season. Grisham was part of the 2023 trade from the Padres that also brought Juan Soto to New York. While Soto was the biggest headline for the Yankees, now that he's made his way crosstown to the New York Mets and Grisham's production has exploded, the 28-year-old is proving to be an important part of the deal.
Hopefully, Grisham will be back in the lineup shortly. With the Tampa Bay Rays just 1.5 games behind the Yankees, and the Blue Jays only 2 behind, they'll need his contributions to secure their spot at the top of the AL East.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!