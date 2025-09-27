Yankees' Aaron Judge Sets American League Record
As the 2025 regular MLB season comes to a close, one thing has been made abundantly clear: pitchers do not want to throw to New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.
With one intentional walk each from pitchers Davis Martin and Tyler Gilbert during the Yankees' series finale against the Chicago White Sox, Judge set the record for the most intentional walks thrown to an AL player in a season with 36. This passes the record previously set in 1957 by Ted Williams.
The Yankees went on to win the game 5-3, completing a sweep of the White Sox from Yankee Stadium. Judge posted two hits and three bases during the game, having hit two home runs in the game previous. The slugger is the owner of several records this season, securing his spot in Pinstripes history by surpassing Yogi Berra and Joe DiMaggio for the fourth most home runs scored as a Yankee (Judge currently has 366).
The overall National League and MLB intentional walk record is currently owned by Barry Bonds, who in 2004 as a member of the San Francisco Giants was intentionally walked 120 times. That season, Bonds slammed 45 home runs and slashed .362/ .609/ .812. In 2025, Judge has hit 51 home runs and is slashing .330/ .457/ .683, leading the MLB in all three statistics (though trailing Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani in homers).
Judge is seen as a front-runner for the 2025 AL MVP, which would be his third time receiving the honor and second year in a row. He's also a seven-time All Star and team captain, but went on the record this week that he won't feel satisfied until he's nabbed a World Series Champion ring.
The Yankees will face one more three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles before playoff ball begins. All eyes will be on New York and Toronto as the Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays battle for first place in the AL East. The two clubs are currently tied by record, with the Blue Jays owning the tie-breaker. Should the Yankees pass the Blue Jays before the end of the regular season, they'll get a Wild Card round bye and go directly to the AL Divisional Round, putting Judge that much closer to his dream of winning a World Series.
